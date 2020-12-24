MINISTER of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo has expressed utmost sympathy on the death of the two Zambian Citizens who died from ‘gun shot wound’ during a fracas yesterday as police tried to contain United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres who went to Zambia Police Headquarters to show solidarity their leader, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema when he appeared for questioning.

Speaking during a media briefing today in Chinsali, Mr. Kampyongo said President Edgar Lungu and the government are saddened by the death of State Prosecutor Nsama Nsama and the other supporter (not yet identified) who got shot during the fracas.

Mr. Kampyongo assured on behalf of the President that no more blood would be shed going forward.

Mr. Kampyongo noted that the government had procured anti-riot equipment earlier that was meant to contain such situations and avoid incidents that would result in the loss of life.

Mr. Kampyongo further announced that an all-inclusive investigation would be utilized involving all relevant stakeholders to ensure a thorough investigation.

Mr. Kampyongo however, instructed the relevant agencies to expedite the process, adding that the loss of life was disheartening as every life matters. Mr. Kampyongo further pleaded with citizens to remain calm.

Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu has pardoned 130 correctional service inmates to commemorate Christmas Day that falls on the 25th of December of each calendar year.

Speaking at the same media briefing, Mr. Kampyongo disclosed that among those Pardoned are 17 females and 113 male inmates. Hon Stephen Kampyongo says the pardoning of inmates is persuant to article 97 of the constitution which provides for the Presidential pardon and substitution of severe punishment imposed on convicted persons.

Hon Kampyongo said that the pardoning of the inmates will help to decongest correctional facilities and allow inmates to practice social distance in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and that Government will continue to support the Zambia Correctional Service to ensure that the measures put in place are observed and sustained.

Hon Kampyongo said that the staff of the correctional service is confident that the pardoned persons have been rehabilitated and are ready for reintegration into society. He said successful reintegration of former inmates depends on the support of family members of the immediate family and communities of the former inmate.

The Minister has since thanked all stakeholders that supported the Zambia correctional service throughout the year especially those who made several donations of Covid-19 Preventive materials.