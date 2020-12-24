The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has announced its plans to establish Information Communication ( ICT ) hubs in rural female-led chiefdoms across the country.

UNDP Country Representative, Lionel Laurens said this yesterday in Ndola during the ‘Girls in ICT Indaba 16 days of activism against Gender Based Violence at Protea hotel.

“ The hubs will be used as information centres and to help in the provision of training and mentorship of girls in most rural areas, “ said Mr Laurens.

He said UNDP in collaboration with partners among them ZICTA and the governments of Sweden and Ireland is determined to ensuring that actions from the workshop also are rolled out to rural communities.

UNDP Country representative said rural communities ICT hubs will first be established in Chief Chamuka, Chieftainess Muweza and Chieftainess Nkomesha Mukamambo II’s chiefdoms before rolling out to other chiefdoms.

He said UNDP appreciates the commitment that under the stewardship of President Edgar Lungu has shown in the area of ICTs.

“It is a highly commendable approach to empowering young people with latest means of communication and ensuring that as the country pushes ahead to attain national development, we leave no one behind. However, there is much to more that can be done to ensure girls, specifically are not left behind,” he said.

He said despite adequate policies and laws existing in the country to reduce the gender gaps in development spheres, women and girls continue to lag behind in the area of ICTs.

And officiating at the event, Minister of Transport and Communications, Mutotwe kafwaya said government is in the process of enacting three bills namely the data protection, electronic communication and transaction and cyber security and cybercrime bills.

In a speech read for him by by Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary, Bright Nundwe, Mr. Kafwaya said the bills will establish and enable a legal framework necessary for the growth of a sustainable and all-inclusive ICT sector while facilitating for the section, prevention and prosecution of GBV.

Mr. Kafwaya said government recognises the important role ICT plays in the economic and social development of the country in bringing inclusiveness in the social and economic transformation agenda.

He said this has been exhibited through the ongoing massive construction of network towers in all parts of the country,not leaving behind rural areas.

“This is the main reason the ministry recently launched ‘the child online protection’ whose aim is to mobilise stakeholders to cultivate a robust cybersecurity culture among children and young people at large, ” Mr. Kafwaya said.