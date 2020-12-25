The Catholic Church in Northwestern province has Zambians to avoid hatred but instead let unity, peace and joy run supreme in their livelihoods.

Delivering his homily during Christmas eve mass last night at St. Daniel Cathedral Parish in Solwezi, Solwezi Catholic Diocese Bishop Charles Kasonde said must watch against hatred which is alien to Zambia as a Christian nation.

“The hatred that comes…the iniquities those are obstacles..all our iniquities and they can be avoided and let unity, peace, joy run supreme in all that we do. This is the message of Christmas”, he said.

Referring to the Bible teachings on the subject matter, Bishop Kasonde said people who are made in the image of God are not expected to be on the side of hatred.

He said the nation which is divided against itself weakens itself and remains susceptible to the intrusion of external forces.

He said divisions comes among the people of God when they do not appreciate what God has given them.

“When you do not appreciate what God has given you but you want what God has given others then trouble comes on”, Bishop Kasonde said.

He said when envy for what others have grows, people end up stealing and eventually getting in jail.

The clergyman for this reason called for unity and peace among Zambians as they celebrate the birth of Christ, today adding that God has granted everyone the seed of growth to give life, to unite, to create peace and to bring joy.

“So in all of us the seed of growth that God has granted..it is the seed of generation to give life, to unite, to create peace and to bring joy”, he said.

Everyone should look at his or her own indebtedness before God including their iniquities, differences and forego them and take the good points that bring people together, the clergyman said.

He reasoned that as human beings were created in the image and likeness of God hence, they should be good because they came out of goodness.

“And this is the message of Christmas… to look at our indebtedness before God, our iniquities, our differences, forego them and take the good points that bring us together because we have come out of goodness hence we should be good”, Bishop Kasonde said.

Zambia today joins the rest of world to celebrate Christmas day marking the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ through giving and sharing.

