Solwezi district commissioner, Rosemary Kamalonga has expressed disappointment over the dirty and long grass at Solwezi General Hospital.

Ms Kamalonga expressed sadness that hospital surrounding looks like a place that has been abandoned.

The District Commissioner said this when she led some inmates from Solwezi correctional facility to slash and clean up the surroundings, yesterday.

“We will not wait for management but will clean”, she said.

Ms Kamalonga therefore, called on the community and all government institutions to keep their surroundings clean and desist from keeping long grass, saying they attract snakes and are a breeding place for mosquitoes.

“All government institutions, let them be cleaned up because this is another way of how mosquitoes are breeding.

“Even if we are giving out mosquito nets, do you think with tall grass we will be able to fight malaria?” she questioned.

Meanwhile, Solwezi General Hospital management has promised to keep the surrounding clean.

Solwezi General Hospital acting senior hospital administrator, Judith Sangambo said management will consider making the place very clean.

“Knowing that if we don’t keep our surroundings clean, this is a breeding place for mosquitoes and other diseases and if surroundings are not clean we will have a lot of infections in our hospital which will not be very good,” Ms Sangambo said.

She also commended the district commissioner for making time to visit the hospital.