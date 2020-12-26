9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, December 26, 2020
General News
Updated:

ZRST deeply saddened by severe loss of life in bus horror crash which has claimed the lives of 5 people

By Chief Editor
The Nation’s leading road safety NGO, the Zambia Road Safety Trust (ZRST), is deeply saddened by the loss of five innocent lives this morning in the bus accident.

According to the Police, five people died in a road traffic accident that happened in Kabwe this morning involving a Nakonde-bound Likili Motorways Bus which was coming from Lusaka. Another 13 people from the same bus sustained serious injuries while 42 sustained minor injuries.

In the meantime, the ZRST extends sincere condolences to the families who have lost loved ones today. We pray that they will find the strength to get through this extremely difficult time. We also extend our sympathies to those who have family members that were injured in the accident.

ZRST calls upon the Road Traffic and Safety Agency (RTSA) and the Police for a thorough investigation into the cause of this accident and a full evaluation is made of this stretch of road, which has already claimed far too many lives.

In order to reduce the high number of fatalities, RTSA and other agencies like RDA need to ensure that our roads are properly maintained and that visible law enforcement takes place.

  1. Please let us take extra care on the roads during the festive season. For me I have asked my wlfe to hide the keys to my range over and other cars so that I am not tempted to drive as I am consuming alcohol during this festive period.

