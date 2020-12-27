Kabwe Warriors experienced striker Jimmy Ndhlovu is thrilled to be in the select-side to face the CHAN Chipolopolo team in the All-Stars Versus the Rest exhibition game on December 28 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Ndhlovu is one of the five strikers picked in the squad to be coached by Wedson Nyirenda.

The rest of the strikers selected include Alex Ng’onga of Power Dynamos, Zanaco’s Roger Kola, Emmanuel Mayuka of Napsa Stars and Zanaco’s Ernest Mbewe.

“I am so happy that I have been selected in the soccer fans’ team to play the National Team on Monday. It is not easy to be picked, people see my efforts and the teams efforts at Warriors,” said Ndhlovu by phone on Saturday.

“You never know, steps of a good man are indeed ordered by God. Maybe this is the time and the opportunity God has set for me to go to CHAN.”

Ndhlovu has so far scored two league goals for Warriors.

“I will just keep the faith and keep my morale high as I go to play on Monday. I am so excited and looking forward to the match,” he said.