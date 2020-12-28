9.5 C
Mumbwa District flash floods aftermath in Pictures

flooded houses in Mumbwa District after the Kandesha dam burst it banks causing the flash floods yesterday. Sunday, December 27, 2020. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
Same Mumbwa residents watch there submerged house hopeless after the Kandesha dam burst it banks causing the flash floods yesterday. Sunday, December 27, 2020. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
Submerged houses after the Kandesha dam burst it banks causing the flash floods yesterday. Sunday, December 27, 2020. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
Destroyed homes in Mumbwa District after the Kandesha dam burst it banks causing the flash floods yesterday. Sunday, December 27, 2020. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
The washed aways mainze fields in Mumbwa District after the Kandesha dam burst it banks creating flash floods yesterday. Sunday, December 27, 2020. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
The washed aways mainze fields in Mumbwa District after the Kandesha dam burst it banks creating flash floods yesterday. Sunday, December 27, 2020. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
45% washed aways mambwa bridge along landless corner road in Mumbwa District after the Kandesha dam burst it banks creating flash floods yesterday. Sunday, December 27, 2020. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
45% washed aways mambwa bridge along landless corner road in Mumbwa District after the Kandesha dam burst it banks creating flash floods yesterday. Sunday, December 27, 2020. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
Destroyed homes in Mumbwa District after the Kandesha dam burst it banks causing the flash floods yesterday. Sunday, December 27, 2020. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
Same Mumbwa residents walk off there submerged house hopeless after the Kandesha dam burst it banks causing the flash floods yesterday. Sunday, December 27, 2020. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
Minister in the Office of the Vice President Olipa Phiri and DMMU national coordinator Chanda Kabwe visiting the flooded homes in Mumbwa District after the Kandesha dam burst it banks yesterday. Sunday, December 27, 2020. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
A victim of the flooded home in Mumbwa District after the Kandesha dam burst it banks sun drying the matteress yesterday. Sunday, December 27, 2020. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
Minister in the Office of the Vice President Olipa Phiri flanked by DMMU national coordinator Chanda Kabwe and defence force officers visiting the flooded homes in Mumbwa District after the Kandesha dam burst it banks yesterday. Sunday, December 27, 2020. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
Same Mumbwa residents watch there submerged house hopeless after the Kandesha dam burst it banks causing the flash floods yesterday. Sunday, December 27, 2020. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
DMMU national coordinator Chanda Kabwe and defence force officershandoer relief food and other staffs to the victims of the flash floods caused by Kandesha dam which burst its banks creating flash floods yesterday. Sunday, December 27, 2020. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
A victim of the flooded explains what happened to Minister in the Office of the Vice President Olipa Phiri flanked by DMMU national coordinator Chanda Kabwe and defence force officers visiting the flooded homes in Mumbwa District after the Kandesha dam burst it banks yesterday. Sunday, December 27, 2020. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
