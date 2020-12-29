Impeccable government sources have revealed that Lusaka Police Commissioner Nelson Phiri has been suspended.
It is believed that Mr Phiri led the ill fated police operation which saw two people killed when UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema went for questioning at Police Service Headquarters.
But Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo says she can neither confirm nor deny reports that Mr. Phiri has been suspended from his position.
When contacted for a comment, Mrs. Katongo said she was not in a position to confirm or deny the story and referred all the queries to Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo and Inspector general Kakoma Kanganja.
Mr Phiri’s phone went unanswered while that of Mr Kampyongo and Mr Kanganja were switched off.
And the UPND says the reported suspension of Mr Phiri is a mere cover-up.
UPND Presidential Spokesman Anthony Bwalya says it is now patently clear, that following the indiscriminate use of weapons of mass killing by the police, the Patriotic Front government is actively looking for scapegoats.
Mr Bwalya says this is in order to deflect and avoid taking responsibility for their lack of leadership, as well as their relentless appetite to use weapons of mass murder to intimidate and silence the voice of democracy in Zambia.
“As a matter of leadership, the responsibility for the lack of professionalism in the conduct of a few elements within the police, epitomized by the numerous reckless taking of innocent lives on several occasions, firmly rests with President Lungu as the appointing authority for both the Minister for Home Affairs – Mr. Stephen Kampyongo, as well as that of the Inspector General of Police – Mr. Kakoma Kanganja.”
“We further note, that the suspension of Mr. Nelson Phiri is a cover-up for the incompetence and failure, as well as abdication of duty and responsibility, not only on the part of President Lungu, but also on the part of Mr. Kampyongo and Mr. Kanganja, both of whom need to relinquish their posts to make way for a thorough, incisive and impartial inquiry into the increasing use of state sponsored gun violence and police brutality against innocent citizens,” Mr Bwalya said.
“The suspension of Mr. Nelson Phiri is also another indication, and thus a warning, to all police officers who will fall into the trap of taking and carrying out illegal orders of and by an unconscionable PF regime, that professional men and women in uniform will be sacrificed by a regime intent on breaking the law by issuing illegal orders aimed at beating down the spirit of democracy in our country.”
U will be rinsed like a mob when govt changes hands
Hehehehehe……..Nelson Phiri is just being used as a sacrificial lamb. Why didn’t they start with the Head of the Police himself?
“….that following the indiscriminate use of weapons of mass killing by the police….as well as their relentless appetite to use weapons of mass murder to intimidate and silence the voice of democracy…” WHICH COUNTRY IS THIS QUACK REFERRING TO??? Does hh stop and think about why he always loses elections when he allows such delinquents to advise him?? Anthony Bwalya couldn’t have even been close to Anderson Mazoka’s advisory team. Very shameful, indeed!!!
Tepapa! It will be time for reflection. Ba Nelo Pfiri. You thought you were cleaning and would win praises!!!
But why him, what about the big fish who instigated?
*****s and dull people in uniform why not just stick to one side?
Is it crime to say yes he has been suspended. We all know that he has been suspended.
This is what makes Edgar Lungu stupid in the eyes of Zambians.
He can’t reprimand such people and appoint competent people.
Anyway, failure breeds failures!
PF must go!
If its true, I wouldn’t mind. He is one of those who really abused the public order act, democracy is literally suspended in Lusaka at the whims of some police officers contrary to the country’s chosen democratic dispensation. No matter how much HH is feared and hated by the PF, give him chance. Even the 32 buses that Police say, they want to impound, this is not supported by any law, that the buses have done what. HH does not even have to tell his supporters to give him solidarity, he is a brand, people will come on their own, even today if the same happened, people will come. Don’t transfer your killing of people to HH, the offence is not transferable unfortunately. Just sort yourselves out
Okay, come here, we will pretend that we have suspended you until this thing dies down, other wise job well done.
We know these things.
Just suspended!? Why not arrest him for opening bullet boxes?
Kanganja should be suspended for not arresting Kampyongo.
Kampyongo should be fired and arrested, he wanted to prove Tayali that he has balls. So childish.