Impeccable government sources have revealed that Lusaka Police Commissioner Nelson Phiri has been suspended.

It is believed that Mr Phiri led the ill fated police operation which saw two people killed when UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema went for questioning at Police Service Headquarters.

But Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo says she can neither confirm nor deny reports that Mr. Phiri has been suspended from his position.

When contacted for a comment, Mrs. Katongo said she was not in a position to confirm or deny the story and referred all the queries to Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo and Inspector general Kakoma Kanganja.

Mr Phiri’s phone went unanswered while that of Mr Kampyongo and Mr Kanganja were switched off.

And the UPND says the reported suspension of Mr Phiri is a mere cover-up.

UPND Presidential Spokesman Anthony Bwalya says it is now patently clear, that following the indiscriminate use of weapons of mass killing by the police, the Patriotic Front government is actively looking for scapegoats.

Mr Bwalya says this is in order to deflect and avoid taking responsibility for their lack of leadership, as well as their relentless appetite to use weapons of mass murder to intimidate and silence the voice of democracy in Zambia.

“As a matter of leadership, the responsibility for the lack of professionalism in the conduct of a few elements within the police, epitomized by the numerous reckless taking of innocent lives on several occasions, firmly rests with President Lungu as the appointing authority for both the Minister for Home Affairs – Mr. Stephen Kampyongo, as well as that of the Inspector General of Police – Mr. Kakoma Kanganja.”

“We further note, that the suspension of Mr. Nelson Phiri is a cover-up for the incompetence and failure, as well as abdication of duty and responsibility, not only on the part of President Lungu, but also on the part of Mr. Kampyongo and Mr. Kanganja, both of whom need to relinquish their posts to make way for a thorough, incisive and impartial inquiry into the increasing use of state sponsored gun violence and police brutality against innocent citizens,” Mr Bwalya said.

“The suspension of Mr. Nelson Phiri is also another indication, and thus a warning, to all police officers who will fall into the trap of taking and carrying out illegal orders of and by an unconscionable PF regime, that professional men and women in uniform will be sacrificed by a regime intent on breaking the law by issuing illegal orders aimed at beating down the spirit of democracy in our country.”