Health
Updated:

Ministry of Health develops new anti-gene test for Covid-19

By Chief Editor
Ministry of Health develops new anti-gene test for Covid-19
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Ministry of Health has come up with a new anti-gene test for Covid 19 that detects results within 30 minutes.

Lusaka Province Health Director Consity Mwale noted that the new Covid 19 anti-gene test is done through nose swabbing and the specimen is not sent to the laboratory like before.

Dr Mwale said the staff instead are able to mix the specimen immediately and advise the client whether they are negative or positive.

Dr Mwale added that the new Covid 19 anti-gene test is a game changer that quickly helps in stopping local transmission that happens when transferring the specimen to the laboratory.

“The art of the anti-gene test contributes to saving time especially that we don’t have to send the specimen to the laboratory, this can be done at any health post and community setting” he said

Dr. Mwale highlighted this development during the Covid 19 virtual meeting held today with the Lusaka Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga and other officials.

Latest News

