Patriotic Front National Youth Chairperson, Kelvin Sampa says he does not want to see any violence among political party cadres.

Mr. Sampa said he does not condone violence even in the party as it is detrimental to the development of the country.

He noted that the country cannot develop where there is no love adding that that is why he always promotes peace even among cadres.

“This country cannot grow if there is no love and it starts with family. Even me as a politician that is why I do not allow violence among my cadres” he said.

He explained that violence should not be allowed even in politics stating that if it is allowed it can follow people and starts happening in homes.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sampa has bemoaned the high rate of divorces especially among the young people.

Mr. Sampa noted with sadness that most divorces are happening to people who are recently getting married while the elderly have continued in their marriage.

“I am a very sad young man when I look at the many divorces cases happening in the country.. What is also sad is that these divorces are happening to young people while the elderly, our parents are still together in marriages” he said.

He said this when he officiated at a wedding reception of a Kasama couple last night.

He has since urged the newlywed couple to show love to another so that they can enjoy their marriage.