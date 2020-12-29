9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, December 29, 2020
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Violence detrimental to development – PF

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Rural News Violence detrimental to development – PF
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Patriotic Front National Youth Chairperson, Kelvin Sampa says he does not want to see any violence among political party cadres.

Mr. Sampa said he does not condone violence even in the party as it is detrimental to the development of the country.

He noted that the country cannot develop where there is no love adding that that is why he always promotes peace even among cadres.

“This country cannot grow if there is no love and it starts with family. Even me as a politician that is why I do not allow violence among my cadres” he said.

He explained that violence should not be allowed even in politics stating that if it is allowed it can follow people and starts happening in homes.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sampa has bemoaned the high rate of divorces especially among the young people.

Mr. Sampa noted with sadness that most divorces are happening to people who are recently getting married while the elderly have continued in their marriage.

“I am a very sad young man when I look at the many divorces cases happening in the country.. What is also sad is that these divorces are happening to young people while the elderly, our parents are still together in marriages” he said.

He said this when he officiated at a wedding reception of a Kasama couple last night.

He has since urged the newlywed couple to show love to another so that they can enjoy their marriage.

Previous articleAttempts to buy votes in Lubemba won’t work: I know what I am talking about, I am a Bemba royal

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Violence detrimental to development – PF

Patriotic Front National Youth Chairperson, Kelvin Sampa says he does not want to see any violence among political party...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Chief Chitimbwa of the Lungu People hails Government’s promotion of the Fish Farming Industry

Rural News Chief Editor - 11
Chief Chitimbwa of the Lungu speaking people of Mpulungu District has commended government for its dedication in promoting the growth of the aquaculture sector...
Read more

Emmanuel Mwamba launches cassava growing project in Senior Chief Mwamba’s Chiefdom in Kasama district

Rural News Chief Editor - 9
Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba has launched a cassava growing project in Senior Chief Mwamba’s Chiefdom in Kasama district of Northern Province. The...
Read more

Milima bridge washed away, leaving motorists stranded in Kasama

Rural News Chief Editor - 16
Hundreds of motorists are stranded on the Kasama- Mbala road after the temporal bridge at Milima in Kasama that was washed away. The...
Read more

Kaiko Women’s Club Hands over borehole to community

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
The Kaiko Women’s Club (KWC) has handed over a Borehole to Kanyanga community in Shantumbu area of Kafue District. The borehole is expected to provide...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.