9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, December 30, 2020
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

16 year old girl murdered by boyfriend

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Rural News 16 year old girl murdered by boyfriend
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A 16 year old girl of Solwezi district has died after being beaten by her 23-year-old boyfriend.

North-Western Province Commissioner of Police, Elias Chushi has confirmed the incident in and identified the deceased as Annie Kayombo of Kandemba area in Solwezi.

“Police in Kyawama received a report of assault which occurred on 22 December, 2020 around 23:00 hours in Kandemba compound but reported on 23 December, 2020 at 11:00 hours by Charity Lutonga, 37, who reported on behalf of her daughter Annie Kayombo aged 16 of the same abode who was unable to talk at the time of reporting”, Mr Chushi said.

He said the deceased was assaulted by the boyfriend, a taxi driver named Abraham Ngambwe aged 23 of New road in Kandemba area using unknown object and complained of general body pains though she had no physical injuries.

“Abraham Ngambwe aged 23 a taxi driver of New road in Kandemba caused the deceased to sustain general body pains and no physical injuries were seen as an unknown object was used in the act, docket of assault was opened and arrest was made”, Mr Chushi said.

He said Kayombo was admitted to Solwezi general hospital intensive care unit where she was rushed after being unconscious and later died on December 26, 2020 around 04:00 hours.

Mr Chushi said a charge has since been changed from assault to murder after a postmortem examination was done yesterday, adding that the suspect remains in custody awaiting court appearance.

Previous articleZambian Government okays project to set up sixteen modern cities and industries across the country

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

16 year old girl murdered by boyfriend

A 16 year old girl of Solwezi district has died after being beaten by her 23-year-old boyfriend. North-Western Province...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Violence detrimental to development – PF

Rural News Chief Editor - 11
Patriotic Front National Youth Chairperson, Kelvin Sampa says he does not want to see any violence among political party cadres. Mr. Sampa said he...
Read more

Chief Chitimbwa of the Lungu People hails Government’s promotion of the Fish Farming Industry

Rural News Chief Editor - 11
Chief Chitimbwa of the Lungu speaking people of Mpulungu District has commended government for its dedication in promoting the growth of the aquaculture sector...
Read more

Emmanuel Mwamba launches cassava growing project in Senior Chief Mwamba’s Chiefdom in Kasama district

Rural News Chief Editor - 9
Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba has launched a cassava growing project in Senior Chief Mwamba’s Chiefdom in Kasama district of Northern Province. The...
Read more

Milima bridge washed away, leaving motorists stranded in Kasama

Rural News Chief Editor - 16
Hundreds of motorists are stranded on the Kasama- Mbala road after the temporal bridge at Milima in Kasama that was washed away. The...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.