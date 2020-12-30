A clergyman in Solwezi has called for change of attitude and character among Zambians if the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation is to have meaning.

United Church of Zambia Kyawama congregation Reverend, Howard Hamwiinga says the declaration begs for uncommon attitude, character and persona without which it would remain an empty statement.

Rev. Hamwiinga noted with sadness that the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation has been aligned to politics despite it giving the nation an identity.

“This declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation is not political, despite it coming from politicians. God can use anyone and anything to do that which he wants to do,” he said.

Rev. Hamwiinga said there is no need to trivialize the declaration as it has helped Zambia see the hand of God and enjoy the peace and unity over the years.

He was speaking in Solwezi yesterday when he delivered a sermon during the commemoration of 29 years of the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation.

He called on Zambians not to stereotype anyone based on political or tribal affiliation but love one another beyond human definitions, adding that Zambia is bigger than all Zambians.

“It is unfortunate that selfish people have managed to divide us on tribal lines. Let us love one another beyond human definitions and remember that Zambia is bigger than all of us. There is no need for us to stereotype each other,” Rev. Hamwiinga said.

And Pastor Dyton Kima from the Evangelical Church in Zambia, Bethany Congregation, called on Zambians to uphold peace and unity ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Pastor Kima said violence and hatred should not be allowed to take root in the nation, adding that peace and unity is the greatest symbol of national identity.

He said the nation must have a strategy of promoting and applying national values and principles if they are to have the desired impact and outcomes.

Meanwhile, Northwestern province Permanent Secretary, Willies Mangimela called on leaders at all levels to resolve to promote and sustain peace for sustainable development.

“Let us make a resolution as leaders whether political, traditional or religious to promote and sustain this peace and unity for sustainable development. It is possible for us to live in peace, harmony and unity”, Mr Mangimela said.

He said it is the responsibility of every leader to appreciate peace and unity as the cornerstone of national building.

The 29 years declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation are being commemorated under the theme” sustaining unity and peace in diversity by the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation”.