The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has sensitized the Provincial Administration in Muchinga Province on the formation of an Integrity Committee (IC).

Speaking during the sensitization meeting held in the provincial administration board room in Chinsali yesterday, Muchinga Province Assistant Secretary (AS) John Mwasha said the government has gone flat out to eliminate various forms of corruption in the country.

Mr Mwasha said this is the more reason why all players in the executive wings of government ought to be fully informed for them to be able to fight corruption as they execute their day to day duties.

He said corruption has become cancerous in the operations of duty starting with the senior officers to the lowest government officer hence the need to have an integrity committee in place.

Mr Mwasha added that it is because of the rapid increase in corrupt practices that have not spared Muchinga province that the provincial administration engaged ACC to sensitize members of staff on how to form the IC in a bid to reduce on the vice.

“We cannot form an IC without first being sensitized and then being appointed to be part of the committees that manage corruption issues in manner we execute of duties in various departments,” he said.

And ACC Regional Manager for Northern and Muchinga Provinces Gibson Chizanda said government realizes that development cannot be talked about without fighting the vices of corruption.

Mr Chizanda said effects of corruption are broad as they erode investments and weakness institutions as well as makes the vulnerable to suffer more.

“Am aware that some people may say that corruption makes things to move faster while others say it facilities businesses but the bottom line is that corruption is disastrous to any country,” he pointed out.

Mr Chizanda said the ACC will soon roll out ICs in all the remaining provinces hence there coming to Muchinga.

He said the target of the ACC is to form ICs in all institutions including hospitals and councils among others in order for the institutions to help identify loopholes where corruption is trying to eat away the country’s mega resources.

The Regional Manager added that ACC at the moment has about 106 Integrity Committees countrywide in both public and private institutions.

Mr Chizanda added that the idea is to have ICs is to ensure that all sectors be it public or private buy into the idea of fighting corruption by devising systems that will help to fight the vice.

He said if corruption is fought, the benefits will trickle down to everyone unlike a situation where only a few benefit from the act of corruption.