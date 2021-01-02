9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, January 2, 2021
Jimmy Ndhlovu Itching for Elusive FAZ Golden Boot

Kabwe Warriors striker Jimmy Ndhlovu is itching to win the FAZ Super Division golden boot before ending his career.

Ndhlovu has in the past come close to winning the accolade.

He scored ten league goals last season – six behind top scorer James Chamanga before the campaign was cut short by Covid-19.

Ndhlovu said even this season he is challenging for the golden boot.

“As a striker I have to challenge for the top scorer award every season,” he said.

“It is my dream that before I hang my boots I have to win this accolade in my career.”

Ndhlovu has scored two goals in the 2020/21 season.

“I always miss out at the last minute but this time around I am putting everything in God’s hands that it comes to pass,” Ndhlovu said.

