Government accords late cabinet Minister Sayifwanda official funeral

Government has accorded former cabinet Minister in the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) government Sarah Sayifwanda an official funeral.

This is in recognition of her contribution to national development when she served as a Cabinet Minister from 2006 to 2011.

This is contained in a statement issued to the media in Lusaka today by Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti.

Dr. Miti explained that President Edgar Lungu has also accorded the former late Minister a day of national mourning which will be observed on Tuesday 5th January 2021 when she will be put to rest in Solwezi district in North Western province.

He explained that the official programme for the late Ms. Sayifwanda will be held in Solwezi commencing with a church service at the United Church of Zambia, Trinity Congregation located off Independence Road at 10:00 hours.

He noted that thereafter, mourners will proceed for burial at Kimiteto burial site.

Dr. Miti added that during the period of National Mourning from 06:00 hours to 18:00 hours on Tuesday 5th January 2021, all activities of entertainment nature on both radio and television will be suspended while flags will fly at half-mast.

Government has, however, reminded members of the public that the official funeral has been restricted to close family members, invited mourners and government officials in observance of the Ministry of Health Guidelines on preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Ms. Sayifwanda 57, died on Thursday 31st December, 2020 at Solwezi General Hospital after a short illness.

