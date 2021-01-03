9.5 C
Red-Hot Sikombe Takes Positives From Chipolopolo Draw

In-form Chiipolopolo striker Collins Sikombe says Niger gave them a good run but they are not disappointed with Saturday’s friendly draw away in Cameroon.

Chipolopolo wasted a 3-1 lead to finish 3-3 against fellow 2021 CHAN finalists Niger in their opening game of the four-nations friendly being stage by Cameroon in Yaoundé from January 1-7

Sikombe scored a brace against Niger at the tournament where Cameroon has invited three CHAN finalists ahead of the tournament they are hosting from January 16 to February 7.

“I am not disappointed it being a preparatory game, a result like this one is expected and it is up to us as team to learn from the mistakes that we have made,” Sikombe said.

The Lusaka Dynamos strikers’ brace took his Chipolopolo tally to six goals in ten matches since netting his debut goal in a 1-0 friendly win at home over Malawi on March 12, 2020 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Meanwhile, Chipolopolo face Uganda in their penultimate friendly on January 4 before playing hosts Cameroon on January 7.

Cameroon, who also play Niger on Monday, drew 1-1 with Uganda on January in the first game of the round-robin pre-CHAN tournament.

