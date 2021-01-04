9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, January 4, 2021
Cleo Ice Queen starts off 2021 with “Dreamers” music video

Cleo Ice Queen unveiled the music video for her latest single “Dreamers” , the song feature Tio Nason.

The song was produced by JCaspersen with the visuals Shot & Directed by KBlaze and ERT, creative Direction by Tio Nason. 

 

