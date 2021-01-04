9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, January 4, 2021
General News
Updated:

Government moves in to repair the Collapsed Dam in Mumbwa District

By Chief Editor
Government has moved in to address the collapsing disaster of the Chibila and Kandesha dams in Mumbwa district
The two dams collapsed due to heavy rains and severe flooding resulting in damaged property, displacement of hundreds of people and further resulted in the loss of two lives.

The disaster also led to livestock dying while water pumps at Chibila Water Treatment Plant operated by Lukanga Water and Sanitation company have been completely damaged, cutting off 2,000 cubic meters of water supply per day.

Only 1,000 cubic meters of water per day from two industrial boreholes is available for 30,000 residents, posing a risk of waterborne diseases like cholera, typhoid, dysentery.

Water Development Sanitation and Environmental Protection Minister Dr Jonas Chanda who was accompanied by his Permanent Secretary Mr Mabvuto Sakala, District commissioner, local authorities, and Lukanga Water Supply and sanitation company visited the district to inspect the situation and assured that speedy interventions have been put in place to address the matter in order to avoid life threatening conditions.

Dr Chanda disclosed that Government through the Ministry has already started the de-silting process which is the removal of excess sand from the dams with dredgers and excavators in order to repair the gulley at the upstream Kandesha dam while waiting for rains to subside in order to repair of the dam wall and spillway at downstream of Chibila dam including the pumping of new water pumps.

“In addition 14 more industrial boreholes are being sunk to meet the deficit of 2,000 cubic meters of water supply per day to the district” Dr Chanda disclosed.

He further said the Zambia Environmental Management Authority (ZEMA) and Water Resources Management Authority (WARMA) have also been tasked to attend to all water pollution, siltation and water body encroachment issues.

Dr Chanda later on welcomed and briefed Her Honour the Vice President Madam Inonge Wina who came to Mumbwa to inspect the flood disaster with the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU).

