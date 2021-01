Zambia moved from draw to defeat at the ongoing pre-CHAN four-nation friendly tournament in Cameroon.

Chipolopolo were beaten 2-0 by Uganda in their penultimate match of the round robin friendly tournament 2021 CHAN hosts Cameroon are hosting from January 1-7.

Vianne Ssekajugo and Steven Makwala struck in the 24th and 62nd minutes respectively.

Uganda’s win came after drawing 1-1 with Cameroon in their opening game on January 1.

Zambia faces Cameroon in their final game on January 7.