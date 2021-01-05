Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga has called on the police to heighten surveillance activities to ensure compliance to Covid-19 health regulations in the capital city following a spike in new cases of the disease.

Mr. Kamanga said health security is critical as there is a complacency to adhere to public health regulations.

He said the police should enforce the law to prevent the spread of the disease.

He said this when new Lusaka Province Police Commissioner Lackson Sakala paid a courtesy call on him this morning.

He also advised the police to curb the smuggling of maize and maize products to neighbouring countries which he said is threatening food security in Zambia.

“I am confident that you are capable and competent enough to manage the security of Lusaka province especially health and national security,” he added.

He said that the Police Commissioner should not drop the guard in ensuring that the public is adhering to the Covid-19 health guidelines as provided by the Ministry of Health.

Mr. Kamanga said Mr. Sakala should join hands with the Provincial Administration in ensuring that there is compliance during the management of the second wave of Covid-19.

“The new Covid-19 strain is posing much more severe danger to our people and may I remind you that your office will be critical in ensuring that the Covid-19 compliance measures are taken seriously,” he said.

He reaffirmed that Lusaka Province is a critical region because it houses the capital city of the country.

“I implore you to take charge of Lusaka province in terms of policing. We may have the Inspector General of Police in our province but that does not mean our responsibilities should be absorbed.

Mr. Kamanga said 2021 is an election year coupled with the new strain of Covid-19 hence the need to be proactive.

And Lusaka Province Police Commissioner, Lackson Sakala thanked Mr. Kamanga for the guidance and pledged to execute his duties diligently.

Mr. Sakala was transferred from Eastern Province to Lusaka as Provincial Commissioner of Police taking over from Nelson Phiri whose contract was not renewed.