Zambian President Edgar Lungu has assured Lubambe Copper Mine of Government support to expedite the Lubambe Extension Project.

The President says the Lubambe Extension is “too much good news to be ignored”. The Head of State who visited the Chililabombwe based mining firm yesterday has directed State House Minister, Honourable Freedom Sikazwe and other Technocrats in his office to ensure that Lubambe gets all the support and necessary approvals required to ensure that the Extension project takes off.

The President requested Lubambe Director Operations Tony Davis to provide details of the help that Lubambe required so that all pending processes could be expedited.

The President has however, emphasised that all processes required for the project to take off, must be followed to the letter to ensure that the project is executed appropriately.

“You have my support on this project, but I wish to emphasise that all processes and requirements must be fulfilled so that everything is done according to book and within legal requirements and provisions”, the President said.

The President was accompanied by Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Richard Musukwa, other Cabinet Ministers, Permanent Secretaries and local Government Leaders in Chililabombwe.

And Lubambe Director Operations Tony Davis thanked the President for visiting Lubambe and for pledging support to the Extension Project. Mr. Davis said Lubambe will do its part to provide all required detail and information on the Extension Project. The President was taken on a brief surface tour of the Mine by Tony Davis and later had an opportunity to address Lubambe staff.

While at the mine, the President urged Lubambe employees and the Labour Unions at the Mine to increase production. “I want to tell you that nothing succeeds like hardwork. We all need to work hard and sustain production so that no job is lost. Produce more and demand more.”

The President also thanked Mine management for being one of the outstanding Mines in Zambia in terms of safety and discipline, despite the tragedy that happened in November last year that claimed 1 life, Lubambe has generally had a good safety record, he said.

Speaking at the staff address, Director Operations Tony Davis informed the President and staff that the future of Lubambe lay in the Extension Project Located 6km South of the existing Mine.

In July last year, the Mine completed an Advanced Concept Study that confirmed the potential of the Lubambe Extension Project at 247 Mt @ 3.64% total copper. It is without doubt one of the largest and highest-grade undeveloped copper resources in the world.

Mr. Davis also revealed that the Mine has increased production by 70 per cent from 1 million tonnes of Copper Ore in 2017 to 1.7 million tonnes of Copper ore in 2020.