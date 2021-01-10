LUSAKA PROVINCE Minister Hon Bowman Lusambo Friday night led the multi-sectoral COVID-19 taskforce into an enforcement of health guidelines which led to closure of 15 bars and night clubs in various parts of Lusaka.

And Minister Lusambo says the provincial multi sectoral COVID-19 taskforce will find new strategies that will ensure compliances to the guidelines in Lusaka which is the epicenter of the deadly pandemic.

The team which swung into action last night kicked off the operations from G-green in Chalala residential area where revelers scampered in different directions breaking bottles as they tried to escape the Police.

Some of the patrons at Libala’s breakpoint who hid in the Toilets were forced out with some ladies covering their Faces.

The team also went to various Bars and Nightclubs in Chilenje, SOS and Matero where the Police were forced to Teargas the unruly Patrons.

Minister Lusambo observed that most of the famous Night Clubs and Bars were operating beyond the recommended time yet they were directed to sale their beverages on a take away basis.

“We cannot win the fight against covid-19 if our people continue to ignore the health guidelines

as though Lusaka has not recorded any case of COVID-19 with no regard for social distance and putting on face masks,” said Hon Lusambo.



And Minister Lusambo has called for new measures to be enforced to ensure that Lusaka residents are protected from COVID -19 pandemic which is threatening the lives of all the people.

The Provincial Minister pointed out that the conduct of the people in drinking places is unfortunate because it’s not helping the province in its strides to kick out the pandemic which is disrupting people’s life styles and the country’s economy.

Lusambo, alias The Bulldozer, warned that he will not allow people to continue patronizing bars and night clubs when there is a threat of COVID-19 pandemic.

“How can we fight COVID 19 like this when people are freely drinking in overcrowded places? From here they will go and infect the innocent people at home, this is bad. It has to stop,” Mr Lusambo said.

Meanwhile, Lusaka City Council Director of Public Health Edgar Mulwanda said the owners of the 15 night clubs which have been closed, will be prosecuted through a fast track Court for failing to operate within the recommended time.

And Mr Mulwanda noted that Bars and Night Club owners have been engaged enough and it’s time for the council to take a tuff stance against them.

“We have talked enough to these owners of the bars and night clubs now it is time to take action by ensuring that whoever goes against the laid down rules is prosecuted,” Mr Mulwando said.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Province Health Director Consist Mwale said COVID-19 is real and people should take the threat seriously and ensure that they avoid being found in night clubs which are overcrowded.

Lusaka has been recording the highest infection of covid-19 case since the disease broke out pandemic s last year.