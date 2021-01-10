9.5 C
President Edgar Lungu has fired his Finance Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya and replaced him with the Bwana Mukubwa member of Parliament and Minister of Water Affairs, Hon Jonas Kamima Chanda.

In a statement released to the media this evening by Statehouse, the termination of Dr Chilufya is with immediate effect. This is contained in a statement from the State House issued this evening.

President Edgar Lungu has also appointed nominated Member of Parliament Raphael Nakachinda as the new Minister of Water Affairs Development and Sanitation.

Lately, there has been raging outrage from the public following HoneyBee’s appearance before the parliamentary committee where a financial scandal involving the supply of $17million worth of medicine was unearthed by the Auditor General’s Office and the Parliamentary Accounts Committee.

It has been established that a supplier, Honeybee supplied leaking condoms, gloves, and fake medicine.

