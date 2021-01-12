9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Updated:

Benson Sakala: Chipolopolo Geared For Libya

Vice captain Benson Sakala says competition is high in the Zambian camp as players jostle for places in the starting line up ahead of African Nations Championship (CHAN) that starts on Saturday in Cameroon.

Zambia’s opening Group D at CHAN is against Tanzania on January 19 before facing Guinea on January 23 and Namibia on January 27.

Prior to the opening match, Chipolopolo will play Libya in midweek in their last pre-2021 CHAN friendly.

“We have been doing our very best since we arrived here in Douala. As you can see it’s pretty hot here but I think we have adapted by this time and the team looks sharp in training,” midfielder Sakala told FAZ Media at Kadji Sports Academy in Douala on Monday.

“The competition is very high; every player is looking sharp and ready to be up for selection in the first game and even in Libya’s friendly.”

Sakala believes the friendly against Libya is crucial to Zambia’s preparations.

“Every game is important for us first as players and for the nation since we are representing the nation. It is a very important game that will give us the confidence going forward,” he said.

Sakala added:”We will keep working for fans and looking forward to giving them better results.”

Zambia have already played three friendlies in Yaoundé since arriving in Cameroon on December 31 after drawing 3-3 win Niger on January 2, losing 2-0 to Uganda on January 4 before beating the CHAN hosts Cameroon 2-0 on January 7.

