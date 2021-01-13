Nkana literally got themselves out of the mud on Wednesday afternoon when they rallied to beat Red Arrows 2-1 at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

The result also handed coach Kelvin Kaindu his debut win after drawing one and losing his opening three games in charge.

It wasn’t an easy game to play for both sides in boggy pitch conditions but Francis Simwanza managed to break the deadlock in the 30th minute.

Simwanza put Arrows ahead in the 30th minute when his intended cross for James Chamanga, who was racing into the box, had second thoughts and the ball decided to alter its course and curl into Nkana’s goal on the far left post.

Chamanga then had a 41st minute header ruled out for offside to see Arrows take a one-nil lead into the break.

Nkana leveled in the 48th minute through Obert Masumbuko but Arrows continued to threaten.

Chamanga was again denied from close-range by Nkana goalkeeper Tanunurwa Shumba in the 51st minute and later kept out Alidor Kayembe effort from similar range.

However, Diamond Chikwekwe scored the winning goal against the run of play in the 77th minute when his volley took a slight deflection on its way in.

The result also ended Arrows’ two-match winning run who are ninth on 15 points, one point more than Nkana who are 11th.

In Solwezi, Napsa Stars recovery suffered a setback when they lost 1-0 away to fellow strugglers Lumwana Radiants.

Van Basten Neba scored the lone goal in the 89th minute it leave Napsa third from bottom at number 16 and his side at number 13 on 10 and 13 points respectively.