KANSANSHI Mining Plc management has saluted labour leaders from five trade unions for the commitment exhibited during the just-ended collective bargaining process for improved conditions of service for the 2,350 unionised workers at the First Quantum Minerals’ subsidiary mine.

The management team from Kansanshi Mining Plc and union leaders from the Mineworkers’ Union of Zambia (MUZ), National Union of Mining and Allied Workers (Numaw), United Mineworkers Union of Zambia (UMUZ), Miners and Allied Workers Union (MAWU) and Consolidated Mining and Allied Workers Union of Zambia (CMAWUZ) agreed to a salary increment of 15 percent for this year and 11 percent for 2022.

The negotiations for the 2021 to 2022 collective agreement which commenced in October 2020 were successfully concluded on Wednesday this week after 13 bargaining sessions.

Kansanshi Mining Plc general manager, Anthony Mukutuma, thanked all the representatives from the five trade unions for the commitment displayed in securing better conditions for their members.

He said the mining company was grateful that union representatives from both branch committees and national executive committees, who sat on the collective bargaining unit (CBU) showed maturity in ensuring that they sealed the best terms and conditions for their members and appreciated their resolve to continue supporting the company’s productivity improvement efforts.

“Kansanshi Mining Plc is pleased to announce that it has concluded negotiations for improved conditions of service for the next two years with five trade unions which, collectively, represent 2,350 unionised employees at its mine in Solwezi,” Mr Mukutuma said in a statement released yesterday.

He said management was pleased that a collective bargaining agreement was now in place and that the employees and management can therefore focus on production, supporting local communities and, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, building business resilience.

Some of the highlights from the agreed conditions of service, are that, the minimum basic salary for the lowest paid employees has been adjusted to K4,460 per month, education allowance has increased to K2,800 per term for 2021 and to K3,108 per term for 2022.

The parties also agreed to introduce a company-sponsored private pension scheme for all employees to which Kansanshi Mining Plc would contribute five percent of an employee’s basic salary. – Story courtesy of SUMA SYSTEMS.