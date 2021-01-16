By Hakainde Hichilema UPND President

Yet again, the UNZA administration is refusing to allow students to sit for their final exams due to unpaid fees. We believe that education is a right and not a privilege. As such, we must pursue an amicable compromise that enables our students to progress.

The PF government are well aware of the economic hardship and the difficulty that our people face to even have a day of balanced meals. In view of this, we must exercise compassion and allow our students to write their exams and give them time to pay before they are eligible to graduate.

As we have stated before, UNZA’s perennial problems have been left unattended for far too long and they won’t go away unless and until the PF systemizes allocation of public resources to core areas such as education of our youth.

We repeat, UNZA students must be allowed to write their exams and the PF must redirect the resources that they lavish on political campaigns and bribing people, to resolving the financial problems at the University of Zambia.

We further wish to reiterate our long held position as UPND that when elected into government, all deserving students especially those from poor families will be granted Bursaries and no one will be turned away from writing exams on account of not paying their University fees.

The UPND will ensure that education is once more a core priority of government, and in that regard will reintroduce meal allowances and expand and enhance bursary opportunities to all tertiary institutions, to ensure growth in human capital for the betterment of our communities.

Our children are the future and our investment in them is what will determine whether the future will be bright, or not.

Let the students write!