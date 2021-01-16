9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, January 16, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Let the Students at UNZA sit for Exams-HH

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Headlines Let the Students at UNZA sit for Exams-HH
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

By Hakainde Hichilema UPND President

Yet again, the UNZA administration is refusing to allow students to sit for their final exams due to unpaid fees. We believe that education is a right and not a privilege. As such, we must pursue an amicable compromise that enables our students to progress.

The PF government are well aware of the economic hardship and the difficulty that our people face to even have a day of balanced meals. In view of this, we must exercise compassion and allow our students to write their exams and give them time to pay before they are eligible to graduate.

As we have stated before, UNZA’s perennial problems have been left unattended for far too long and they won’t go away unless and until the PF systemizes allocation of public resources to core areas such as education of our youth.

We repeat, UNZA students must be allowed to write their exams and the PF must redirect the resources that they lavish on political campaigns and bribing people, to resolving the financial problems at the University of Zambia.

We further wish to reiterate our long held position as UPND that when elected into government, all deserving students especially those from poor families will be granted Bursaries and no one will be turned away from writing exams on account of not paying their University fees.

The UPND will ensure that education is once more a core priority of government, and in that regard will reintroduce meal allowances and expand and enhance bursary opportunities to all tertiary institutions, to ensure growth in human capital for the betterment of our communities.

Our children are the future and our investment in them is what will determine whether the future will be bright, or not.

Let the students write!

Previous articleOnly K29, 448.36 is still owed by Former Ministers who over stayed in Office-Accountant General

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Let the Students at UNZA sit for Exams-HH

By Hakainde Hichilema UPND President Yet again, the UNZA administration is refusing to allow students to sit for their final...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Invest the K 4.2 million Paid Back By Ministers in the Forestry Sector Through the Forest Development Fund

Columns Chief Editor - 7
By Chaliafya katungula It is gratifying that the constitutional ruling on former ministers stay after the dissolution of parliament has been adhered to by those...
Read more

Human Rights Commission Concerned about Potential Impact Of Distribution Of Substandard Health Commodities To The Public

Columns Chief Editor - 8
The Human Rights Commission is deeply disturbed by recent revelations arising from the Auditor General’s report and further scrutiny by the Parliamentary Accounts Committee...
Read more

MQHZ calls for Awareness Among Zambians Ahead of Next Month’s National COVID-19 Vaccination

Columns Chief Editor - 19
THE Medical for Quality Healthcare (MQHZ) of Zambia has called for awareness creation among members of the public ahead of next month's national coronavirus...
Read more

The Status of Local Participation in the Construction: To what extent are Zambians building Zambia ?

Columns Chief Editor - 9
By Wakumelo Mataa CTPD Researcher-Public Finance Over the recent past years, the Government of the Republic of Zambia (GRZ) has continued to implement an ambitious...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.