2012 AFCON icons Emmanuel Mayuka and James Chamanga scored for their respective sides on Saturday when Red Arrows and Napsa Stars drew 2-2 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Mayuka scored a brace for visitors Napsa while Chamanga scored Arrows’ opening goal in an entertaining Lusaka derby.

Mayuka got the show on the road when he hooked on to Jacob Ngulube’s cross with his right foot and on the turn fired in a sublime shot.

But Chamanga refused to be upstaged and he tapped in with ease a neat pass from Allasane Diarra in the 25th minute.

Diarra again was provider in the 42nd minute this time for Joseph Phiri who also tapped in the ball in similar fashion.

But Arrows lead lasted until the 61st minute when Napsa won a penalty after Ngulube was fouled by Francis Simwanza.

Mayuka stepped up to send Arrows goalkeeper Kenny Mumba the wrong way.

Mayuka takes his league tally to 4 league goals and 7 in all competition.

His fellow AFCON gold medal winner Chamanga took his seasons tally to 3 league goals from twelve rounds played.

Arrows are eighth on 16 points while Napsa stay third from bottom at number 16 with 11 points from ten games and three matches in hand.

Meanwhile, Prison Leopards reclaimed top spot of the FAZ Super Division following a 2-0 home win over Forest Rangers at Presidents Stadium in Kabwe.

Francis Zulu scored in the 1st minute and substitute Kobe Chipeta added the final goal in stoppage time of the 90minutes.

Prison have 23 points, two points more than Zanaco who drop to second.



FAZ SUPER DIVISION WEEK 13 RESULTS AND FIXTURES

15/01/2021

Nkwazi 0-Lusaka Dynamos 0

16/01/2021

Kitwe United 0-Lumwana Radiants 0

Prison Leopards 2-Forest Rangers 0

Indeni 0-Buildcon 1

Green Buffaloes 2-Kabwe Warriors 0

Red Arrows 2-Napsa Stars 2

17/01/2021

Nkana-Zesco United

Green Eagles-Young Green Eagles