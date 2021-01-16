Former South African President Jacob Zumba last weekend visited Zambia in an unannounced visit.

He arrived late Saturday and held an hour long meeting with President Lungu on Sunday at State House.

State House sources confirmed that Mr Zuma met with President Lungu but the nature of the visit has been kept secret.

“We know President Zuma was here on a secret mission. We are yet to be furnished with details of his visit,” one source said.

Other sources revealed that Mr Zuma praised President Lungu’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The sources said former South African leader said President Lungu has done a much better job compared to President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa.

“He told the President that he has done very well so far compared to his friend in South Africa who has been locking down the country with no success. President Zuma said your friend has brought tankers and a full military to the cities but cases are still going up,” the source said.

The South African liberation struggle icon later took time to meet the Mvunga family at Bank of Zambia Governor Christopher Mvunga’s farm estate near Chongwe