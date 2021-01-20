President Edgar Lungu has congratulated Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, on his victory in presidential elections held on Thursday, 14th January, 2021.

President Lungu said that President Museveni’s victory shows the confidence and trust that the Ugandan people have in him.

“President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s victory has once again shown the hope, confidence, and trust that the people of Uganda have in him to continue steering the country to prosperity.”

President Lungu said that he shared President Museveni’s belief that poverty can only be wiped out of Africa if the grassroots are empowered to produce food for home consumption and the surplus for sale so that they earn capital.

President Lungu added that it is agriculture that shall end hunger in Africa as President Museveni always says.

“I am confident that Zambia and Uganda shall continue enjoying cordial relations under Mr Museveni’s leadership,” President Lungu says.

And President Lungu has congratulated Mr Joseph R. Biden Jr. for being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America.

President Lungu says Zambia and the United States of America enjoy great bilateral relations and is confident that this will continue under President Biden.