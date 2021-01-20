9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, January 21, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

President Lungu congratulates Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni

By Chief Editor
41 views
15
General News President Lungu congratulates Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu has congratulated Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, on his victory in presidential elections held on Thursday, 14th January, 2021.

President Lungu said that President Museveni’s victory shows the confidence and trust that the Ugandan people have in him.

“President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s victory has once again shown the hope, confidence, and trust that the people of Uganda have in him to continue steering the country to prosperity.”

President Lungu said that he shared President Museveni’s belief that poverty can only be wiped out of Africa if the grassroots are empowered to produce food for home consumption and the surplus for sale so that they earn capital.

President Lungu added that it is agriculture that shall end hunger in Africa as President Museveni always says.

“I am confident that Zambia and Uganda shall continue enjoying cordial relations under Mr Museveni’s leadership,” President Lungu says.

And President Lungu has congratulated Mr Joseph R. Biden Jr. for being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America.

President Lungu says Zambia and the United States of America enjoy great bilateral relations and is confident that this will continue under President Biden.

Previous articleBus operators not considering a reduction on the number of passengers on public vehicles

15 COMMENTS

  3. We can not congratulate a dictator ……

    If MU7 did not suppress and brutalise the opposition, then congratulations would have been in order ….

    Even hapless lungu , even if he is totally useless , would receive congratulations if he won free and fair elections ….

    But the script book dictates brutallising the opposition and denying them free space …….that is how these dictators are operating….

    6

  6. @akapS what right have to call Museveni a dictator and yet he is the choice of the Ugandans?
    They went for polls and the resultant winner was Museveni> Do you that Uganda under the so called dictator produces much more than Zambia by far and exports their farm produce and still remain with more than enough to feed themselves? Museveni has truly empowered the youth and the youth themselves are very happy with their president. Don’t just get incited by the west who don’t like Museveni on issues of gay rights. Try to understand global politics better. The rest is incitation by the west who want someone they can control in African governments.

    7

  12. wise timing 
    January 20, 2021 At 9:51 pm

    ” @akapS what right have to call Museveni a dictator and yet he is the choice of the Ugandans?….”

    Tell that to the brutalized opposition , or the griving relatives of hundreds of MU7 victims killed for protesting……

    Like lungu , MU7 can never win a fair and free election….

    4

  14. We congratulate our father M7. Our pan Africanist father. Pamaka fye. Even here in Zambia the pan Africa and patriotic front party shall be victorious.

    5

  15. Excremental defecate all stinks and sticks together. African Presidents only realize they’re a nuisance when they get shot dead ?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 15

President Lungu congratulates Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni

President Edgar Lungu has congratulated Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, on his victory in presidential elections held on Thursday,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Joe Biden sworn in as President

General News editor - 9
Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America, whilst Kamala Harris was sworn in as the first...
Read more

The US has shown us that people who abuse Social Media can be stopped-President Lungu

General News Chief Editor - 43
President Edgar Lungu has said that there is a need to deal with people who abuse social media to insult and abuse others. President Lungu...
Read more

ZEMA calls for Legal Sand Mining

General News Chief Editor - 3
The Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) has called on people that want to venture into quarrying or sand mining to consult the agency on...
Read more

Lack of transport, fuel, airtime impedes Covid-19 follow-ups

General News Chief Editor - 7
A public health specialist at the Lusaka Province Health Office says inadequate vehicles, fuel and airtime have continued to pose a challenge in making...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.