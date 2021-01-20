President Edgar Lungu has congratulated Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, on his victory in presidential elections held on Thursday, 14th January, 2021.
President Lungu said that President Museveni’s victory shows the confidence and trust that the Ugandan people have in him.
“President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s victory has once again shown the hope, confidence, and trust that the people of Uganda have in him to continue steering the country to prosperity.”
President Lungu said that he shared President Museveni’s belief that poverty can only be wiped out of Africa if the grassroots are empowered to produce food for home consumption and the surplus for sale so that they earn capital.
President Lungu added that it is agriculture that shall end hunger in Africa as President Museveni always says.
“I am confident that Zambia and Uganda shall continue enjoying cordial relations under Mr Museveni’s leadership,” President Lungu says.
And President Lungu has congratulated Mr Joseph R. Biden Jr. for being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America.
President Lungu says Zambia and the United States of America enjoy great bilateral relations and is confident that this will continue under President Biden.
He was declared the winner. Congratulations are in order.
Aumfwa bwino mu7
We can not congratulate a dictator ……
If MU7 did not suppress and brutalise the opposition, then congratulations would have been in order ….
Even hapless lungu , even if he is totally useless , would receive congratulations if he won free and fair elections ….
But the script book dictates brutallising the opposition and denying them free space …….that is how these dictators are operating….
Congratulations
That’s my president president wacikuku
@akapS what right have to call Museveni a dictator and yet he is the choice of the Ugandans?
They went for polls and the resultant winner was Museveni> Do you that Uganda under the so called dictator produces much more than Zambia by far and exports their farm produce and still remain with more than enough to feed themselves? Museveni has truly empowered the youth and the youth themselves are very happy with their president. Don’t just get incited by the west who don’t like Museveni on issues of gay rights. Try to understand global politics better. The rest is incitation by the west who want someone they can control in African governments.
We congratulate M7 Yoweri Kuguta for his election as President of Uganda
Lungu’s mentor, birds of a feather!!
Kaya manje kapena tizachata bwaji..
This Lazy Lungu has no shame at all even when Bobi Wine’s house is surrounded by solders and the internet was shut down!!
I mentioned on another forum that he congratulated M7 secretly already. This was just confirmation that he acknowledges the teacher!
wise timing
” @akapS what right have to call Museveni a dictator and yet he is the choice of the Ugandans?….”
Tell that to the brutalized opposition , or the griving relatives of hundreds of MU7 victims killed for protesting……
Like lungu , MU7 can never win a fair and free election….
I feel sory for you guys, be prepared for Uganda style election in August
We congratulate our father M7. Our pan Africanist father. Pamaka fye. Even here in Zambia the pan Africa and patriotic front party shall be victorious.
Excremental defecate all stinks and sticks together. African Presidents only realize they’re a nuisance when they get shot dead ?