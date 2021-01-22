Former President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Zambia Jerome Kanyika has described officials at the Ministry of Health Headquarters who authorized the use of fake medical kits as terrorists.

Mr Kanyika charged that Former Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya and his officers at the Ministry unleashed terror on Zambians when they distributed fake drugs and medical supplies from Honey Bee.

Mr Kanyika demanded that medical practicing licenses for all officials at Ndeke House who played a part in the Honey Bee scandal should be revoked and culprits be prosecuted.

He was speaking Thursday morning when he featured on the Hot Seat radio programme on Hot FM.

“It is hard to believe that some of those people are still working at Ndeke House (MoH Headquarters) after they did what they did and today they have even received their salaries. What those people did was an act of terrorism on the Zambian people,” Mr Kanyika explained.

He said it is sad that some of the defective commodities supplied by Honey Bee are still in use in health facilities as there has not been a full recall.

“You know our medical kits normally carries about 60 different drugs but according to ZAMRA, only a few of those commodities have been recalled, since September when the flagging off for the distribution was done, most of those defective drugs are still in use,” he revealed.

Mr Kanyika added that the firing of Dr Chilufya is not enough adding that the former Minister should be prosecuted.

“Furthermore, Dr Chilufya and other officials at Ndeke House who participated in this scandal should be made to lose their practicing licenses for life.”

“Those are terrorists who should not be allowed near patients ever again.”