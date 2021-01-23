9.5 C
Woman arrested for stealing a month old baby

By editor
A 26 year old woman of Manyama area in Kalumbila district has been arrested for stealing a one month old baby.

Juliet Musonga is believed to have stolen the infant after being left in her custody as its mother went to buy a face mask.

North-Western Province Commissioner of Police Joel Njase has confirmed this in Solwezi today, that the incident happened yesterday around 12:00 hours at Manyama market.

“Meheba police station has received a case of child stealing, which was reported by Liness Mutengo aged 28 years of Kayonge village that her one month old baby girl had been stolen by unknown female she can identify if seen, who purported to be a good Samaritan as she left the baby with her and went to buy a face mask”, he confirmed.

“This occurred yesterday Janaury 22, 2021 at around 12:22hrs at Manyama market along hospital road in Kalumbila district.Mr Njase said the baby has since been found in Kananga area around 15:00 hours in the custody of the suspect.

“Be informed that the baby Lushomu Mahingala who was stolen earlier, has been found around 15:00 hours at Kananga from the suspect Juliet Musonga aged 26, of Manyama also of Village Musonga, Lumwana east, chief Mukumbi District Kalumbila,” Mr Njase said .

The Police Commissioner said the suspect has been arrested and is in police custody.

Previous articleZambia’s response to its debt hole is to keep digging
Next articleCivil servants with audit queries to be charged

3 COMMENTS

  2. We thank God she was apprehended. The devil uses people in various ways. I pray to god that this woman receives the lord and saviour in her life. As a born again I will pray for her.

    We in pf government take child protection seriously. We welcome your views on how they handle such in diaspora?

