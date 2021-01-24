Kelvin Kaindu sounded grim after his side Nkana’s poor display in Saturday’s away loss at Lusaka Dynamos.

The defending champions failed to spark against Dynamos who easily beat Nkana 2-0 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Nkana have struggled since the start of the season following a mass exodus of prime players due to financial insecurity after the champions lost their huge sponsorship package from Mopani Copper Mines.

And new coach Kaindu has now suffered three league defeats from four games after he was brought in on December 15 to try and salvage their poor beginning to the term.

“Very difficult game, honestly I think we just didn’t come to the party. We did whatever we could do in terms of tactics but I think there is just no zeal with what we want to do. I think it was just difficult even when we made substitutions I think that we even made it worse,” Kaindu said.

“That shows that we are lacking depth and it is easy for the opponents to even score against us. We have to labour even to get into the box and we are not scoring; I think we need players who have the heart.

“The character is not there. Maybe if we believe in ourselves and probably begin to work and rebuilding the team, but as it is, it is just difficult for us, but not all hope is lost.

“I think in terms of play sometimes you see we want to play but I think the zeal is not there, the character is not there.”

The defending league champions sit two places above the bottom four drop zone at number 14 on 14 points from twelve games and another two matches in hand.

Nkana’s next match is a mid-week date away to ninth positioned Nkwazi who recently beat another Copperbelt giant Zesco United 1-0 away in Ndola.