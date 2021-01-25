Boxing legend Anthony ‘Preacher-man’ Mwamba has been buried at Memorial Park in Lusaka on Sunday.

Mwamba, 61, died on Thursday at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital in Lusaka after an illness.

Retired iconic female boxer Esther Phiri, who was groomed by Mwamba, was among mourners that attended burial.

Mwamba, a retired boxer, was also a coach and director at Exodus Boxing Promotion.

Meanwhile, former boxing star Kennedy Kanyanta has paid tribute to Mwamba.

“I can only describe him as a man that loved boxing more than his life. I will live to remember him,” said Kanyanta, the 2002 Commonwealth Games gold medal winner.

As a boxer, Mwamba competed in the men’s light welterweight event at the 1988 Summer Olympics.

He also won a bronze medal in the welterweight division at the 1990 Commonwealth Games.