Chipolopolo staggered to the 2021 CHAN quarterfinals for a huge date against defending champions Morocco following a 0-0 draw on Wednesday evening with Namibia in Limbe.

It was a disjointed display littered with misfiring offensive play but Zambia did enough to labour to a draw to finish second in Group D tied on 5 points with leaders Guinea to both advance to the last eight.

Namibia too had their problems and almost gifted Zambia an own-goal in the 38th minute when goalkeeper Ndisiro Kamaijanda collided with Pat-Nevin Uanivi while trying to clear the ball that fortunately rolled inches wide with both having their backs to goal.

Chipolopolo captain Adrian Chama then headed wide the resultant corner taken by Zachariah Chilongoshi.

Striker Emmanuel Chabula also had a good chance in the 44th minute that he wasted when he too nodded Chilongoshi’s cross off target.

The second half was spark-less but Spencer Sautu, who had replaced Moses Phiri in the 57th minute, produced something close to quality in stoppage time when his speculative shot from range on the left wing went inches wide of the far right post.

Zambia now leaves Limbe for Douala where Morocco awaits them in the first quarterfinal at 18h00 on January 31 in their debut CHAN meeting and also Chipolopolo’s their first-ever North African opponent at the same tournament.

Guinea, who rallied twice against Tanzania to finish 2-2 in Douala, head back to Limbe to play Rwanda in the second quarterfinal on the same date.

Meanwhile, Zambia is now chasing their first semifinal appearance since 2009 following a third place finish at the inaugural tournament held in Cote d’Ivoire.