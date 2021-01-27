DEMOCRATIC Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi says his government is committed to working with Zambia to actualise the Kasomeno-Mwenda toll road and Luapula bridge project.

Mr. Tshisekedi said the project which was being promoted by GED Africa and Duna Aszfalt of Hungry would offer economic benefits to both countries, hence the need to implement it.

The Head of State has since directed his government officials to collaborate with their Zambian counterparts to ensure that the groundbreaking ceremony for the project took place within the next three months.

Congolese President was speaking when Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa, Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Vincent Mwale and Zambia’s Ambassador to that country Friday Nyambe paid a courtesy call on him.

Mr. Tshisekedi who was flanked by his Minister of Infrastructure and Public Works Willy Ngoopos also implored officials from both countries to make every decision that would culminate into the groundbreaking ceremony.

He said the project could not have more delays owing to its economic importance to both countries.



And speaking shortly after meeting Mr. Tshisekedi, Mr. Chilangwa said his delegation was sent by President Edgar Lungu to pursue the implementation of the project expeditiously following the delays.

Mr. Chilangwa who was also accompanied by Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota described the meeting with President Tshisekedi as successful.

He said the project had received a major boost to take off following the show of commitment by both Presidents Lungu and Tshisekedi.

“We have had a very successful meeting with His Excellency Mr. Felix Antoine Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo. As you know His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu sent Honorable Mwale, Hon. Nakachinda and I to come and engage the Congolese government on the Kasomeno- Mwenda project and the establishment of the Luapula River Authority. I’m glad to say that we have had a a very fruitful discussion with President Tshisekedi. He received us well,” said Mr. Chilangwa.

He noted that President Lungu fully understood the economic value of the project that is why he sent three Cabinet Ministers to engage with the Congolese authorities.

Mr. Chilangwa noted that the construction of Kasomeno-Mwenda toll road and Luapula Bridge would end the congestion woes at Kasumbalesa border post which will translate into immense economic and social benefits.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chilangwa disclosed that during the meeting the Zambian delegation made a proposal for the establishment of the Luapula River Authority.