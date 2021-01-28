The Poultry Association of Zambia (PAZ) says the prices of feed have started reducing because the kwacha has gained stability in the last two months.

PAZ Executive Manager, Dominic Chanda said increase in feed prices is determined by the valuation of the currency and as a result it affects the price of the soya cake for animal feed which is quoted in United States dollars.

“We have seen baking ingredients in the sock feeds go up because they are imported and this has led to the increase in feed prices as well as edible poultry products,” Mr Chanda said.

Mr Chanda told ZANIS in an interview that the low availability of maize also affected the increase in feed prices and these factors create hindrances for many farmers in their farming activities.

He stated that the closure of borders in some countries such as South Africa also led to the reduction of imports into Zambia hence the price of feed increased.

“Remember the price of feed went up and some farmers withdrew which led to the upward price adjustment in poultry products hence the market became competitive,” he said.

The poultry sector in Zambia, has witnessed a rapid growth triggering increased investments and competition, benefiting the consumers.

However, despite this growth, the sector has faced challenges hindering the development of the animal feed, feed input and poultry production due to the COVID-19 pandemic.