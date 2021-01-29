Heavy and windy rains have left a track of destruction on shops and houses in Shiwang’andu district of Muchinga Province. Five business persons and three families have had roofs of their shops and houses due to heavy and stormy rain. The heavy rains being experienced in the district has also resulted in the collapse of one house.

The business men and women as well as families affected by the heavy rains that caused destruction yesterday in Shiwang`andu include youths and elderly people.

Speaking on behalf of the affected youths, Sekwila Chifuna said most of the goods in the shops have been soaked and damaged when bricks and plunks fell inside. Ms. Chifuna said, most of the damaged goods for the affected youths include among others, cosmetics, computers, printers, scanners, box files and four sets of couches.

“We have lost a number of items in our shops as a result of the heavy rains being experienced in the district which has resulted in the collapse of some buildings,” said Ms. Chifuna.

And a youth Ernest Nkweto said the value of the damaged goods is worth thousands of kwacha, adding that businesses that they run as youths help them to fend for their families.

Mr. Nkweto has called on The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) to look into their matter and help them with capital money to restart their businesses. In a similar development, about three families have been left in the cold after roofs on their houses were blown off while one house collapsed.

Speaking on behalf of the affected families Christopher Kampamba said, all the family members of the affected families have not been injured but that some families have had their electronic appliances damaged.

Meanwhile, Shiwang`andu District Commissioner Evelyn Kangwa is saddened by the disaster that has hit the district. Ms. Kangwa said it is very unfortunate that many structures that are collapsing have been built without technical advice. She said developers in Shiwang`andu ought to seek technical advice to build structures that will stand the test of time.

And Vice President Mrs. Inonge Wina has said that 58 districts are likely to experience floods in the country. Mrs. Wina said that weather systems have indicated a high likelihood of floods because of increased rainfall.

Mrs. Wina said that says the floods might have devastating effects on the communities that are likely to suffer the effects of flooding.

Mrs. Wina says Liuwa and Sikongo are among the districts in Western Province that are being targeted with relief food because of the hunger that comes with the effects of flooding.

She says Government is taking necessary measures to address the hunger situation in all areas that will be affected by increased rainfall leading to flooding.

Mrs. Wina was responding to Liuwa Member of Parliament Situmbeko Musokotwane who wanted to know steps being taken to address the hunger situation in some parts of the country.

This was during the Vice President’s Question Time in Parliament today.