The construction of the Kasomeno-Mwenda toll road and Luapula Bridge that will connect Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is set to begin in March this year.

The Kasomeno road (in Katanga) and Mwenda (Luapula) will be constructed to end the Kasumbalesa congestion once and for all.

The road link will cut the traveling distance between the port of Dar Es Salaam and Lubumbashi by close to 300 kilometers.

This announcement follows the signing of a joint communique by Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) that compels the two countries to stick to timelines set.

The joint communique which was signed contained a matrix of resolutions which were arrived at following the three days of engagements by the joint technical committee which has been meeting for the last three days.

Zambia was represented at the signing ceremony by Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa, Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Vincent Mwale and his Water Development counterpart Raphael Nakachinda.

Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota led the technical team which also comprised Road Development Agency Chief Executive Officer George Manyele, Luapula Province Investment Coordinator Joseph Maopu and Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development Chief Planner Bernard Mumba.

And speaking shortly after he signed the document, Mr. Mwale said the time for paperwork is over now that the two countries had resolved pending issues that could have delayed the project.

Mr. Mwale said it was unacceptable that more time has been lost on talking than doing the actual work.

He said it was the desire of the two governments to see that the project did not encounter further delays but proceed as scheduled.

The Minister said he was hopeful that early works that would culminate into the groundbreaking ceremony in March would commence soon.

“It is the desire of both President Edgar Lungu and his brother President Felix Tshisekedi to see that the Kasomeno- Mwenda project starts. We want to see early works beginning in March. We want graders; earth -moving machines on site. So the onus is on athe promoter to show their capacity to stick to the timelines contained in the document we just signed and work .” said Mr. Mwale.

He said the economic benefits of the project were immense for both countries hence the need for it to be actualised.

And Mr. Mwale thanked President Lungu for permitting the Zambian delegation to interface with President Tahisekedi over the project.

And Mr. Ngoopos cautioned GED Africa and Duna Aszfalt who are the promoters of the Kasomeno-Mwenda and Luapula bridge against fatiguing the people with further delays.

Mr. Ngoopos explained that Zambia and DRC would want the project to be actualised following years of pursing it.

“I wish we were on site today witnessing the groundbreaking ceremony. We have been attending meetings and signing papers yet we have seen no tangible results from the promoters. The honeymoon is over and now is the time to work,” Mr. Ngoopos.

And GED Africa Country Representative for Zambia has thanked both the Zambian and Congolese governments for supporting the project.