Chipolopolo’s 2021 CHAN odyssey came to calamitous end on Sunday when ten-man Zambia was humbled 3-1 by defending champions Morocco.

The result in Douala on Sunday evening sees Zambia make a now customary CHAN quarterfinal exit for a third successive time since making the playoffs in 2009 at the inaugural tournament in Cote d’Ivoire where they finished third.

Defender Zachariah Chilongoshi saw red in the 20th minute, but by then, the defending CHAN champions were leading 2-0 through goals by Soufiane Rahmini and Mohammed Bemmamer in the 1st and 8th minutes respectively.

Ayoub El Kaabi added the third from the penalty spot in the 39th minute to see Morocco take a 3-0 halftime lead.

Moses Phiri, who came one for his Zanaco teammate Kelvin Kapumbu in the 46th minute, scored the consolation with ten minutes left on the clock to end Chipolopolo’s interest in the campaign.