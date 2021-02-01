9.5 C
Updated:

Police detain Anthony Bwalya and Mubita Nawa at Woodlands Police Station

By Chief Editor
Police in Lusaka have detained Mr. Anthony Bwalya and Mr. Mubita Nawa at Woodlands Police Station.

Police are expected to charge and arrest the duo on fraud and theft charges.

In October 2020, Police issued a ‘Warn and Caution’ on theft and fraud charges against the duo.

In October 2020, the two appeared on Muvi TV Assignments programme and produced a large stack of National Registration Cards (NRCs) that they claimed were irregularly issued.

Police began investigating the matter and summoned the two to establish how the duo came into possession of secure national documents only issued to individual citizens.

Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema shortly after the incidence, employed the two in his Office as political aides.

