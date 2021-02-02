Chipolopolo defender Zachariah Chilongshi is remorseful over his sending off in Zambia’s botched 2021 CHAN quarterfinals as he reflects on his debut competitive international outing.

The Power Dynamos was sent-off in Zambia’s 3-1 last eight loss to defending champions Morocco on January 31 at the ongoing tournament in Cameroon.

His 20th minute red card came as Chipolopolo trailed 2-0 in the opening eight minutes of the game.

Chilongoshi said he has come away with some valuable experience and lessons from his debut competitive outing at CHAN.

“It was the worst moment in the career so far. The red card was also the first in my career and I think it cost the team a bit,” Chilongoshi said.

“Our quarterfinal exit wasn’t a good feeling at all and we really wanted to go to the semifinals and then final.

“But we have more things coming with the AFCON and World Cup qualifiers and so we hope to do much better there.”

Meanwhile, Zambia returns to action next month to play their last two 2022 AFCON Group H qualifiers against Algeria at home on March 22 and Zimbabwe away four days later in Harare.

Thereafter, Chipolopolo will kick off their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B qualifiers from June 1-15.