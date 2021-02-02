9.5 C
Micho: We Were Second Best Against Morocco

Milutin Sredojevic says his Chipolopolo team was second-best against CHAN defending champions Morocco in Sunday’s humbling 3-1 quarterfinal loss in Douala.

Ten-man Chipolopolo, who had defender Zachariah Chilongoshi sent-off inside the opening 20 minutes of the first half with Morocco leading 2-0, made a third successive CHAN quarterfinal exit on January 31 to suffer their worst loss in the competition to date.

“You know that we have played against a team from a country where two teams Wydad and Raja Casablanca were in the semifinals of the CAF Champions League and whatsoever, this is a pure reflection of their football,” Micho said.

“It is means that we need to work hard and rise above and be in the group stages of the Champions League and then on the Chan to expect beyond quarterfinal.

“On the other side I really wanted to go all the way but realistically speaking despite stretching all human and sport limits I need to be sincere and to accept despite players giving everything unfortunately we could not reach beyond this stage. This is the reality.”

With those Micho’s words, the defeat comes barely two months before Chipolopolo host Morocco’s neighbours and defending AFCON champions, Algeria, during the week of March 22 in a must-win penultimate Group H qualifier.

Previous articleFallen Mighty Continue To Stutter in Division One

