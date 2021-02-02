Justice Etambuyu Zimba has bemoaned the high number of murder cases in Western Province.

Lady Justice Zimba said the province recorded 11 murder cases out 31 cases that were cause-listed during the 2021 High Court session.

Speaking during the 2021 ceremonial opening of the Mongu High Court Criminal Sessions, Lady Justice Zimba pointed out that previous statistics revealed that most of the murders arise out of petty differences at drinking places.

She has since implored families, the church and traditional leadership to assist in reducing the crime levels in the province.

The Lady Justice called for concerted effort in fighting crime and not just law enforcement organization alone.

Lady Justice Zimba further stated that this year, 15 cases were carried forward from 2019 while 255 new criminal cases were filed out of which 180 were cause-listed and 173 disposed of while 97 were carried forward to this year.

She reiterated the Judiciary’s commitment to dispose of cases timely but that most of the time challenges hinder the quick disposal.

She cited inadequate court infrastructure and overcrowding in the correctional facilities as among some the challenges.

Meanwhile, Western Province Minister Richard Kapita who graced the function took note of some challenges and pledged to address them.

Mr. Kapita said government has started addressing the challenges by constructing a house for the resident Judge at Kasima area as well as the Juvenile cells at Mongu Correctional facility.

This year’s Ceremonial Opening of the Mongu High Court Criminal Sessions was attended by various government officials with the theme.” Faces of Justice”.