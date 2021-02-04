Kapiri Mposhi District Commissioner Smart Mwila is impressed with the positive response exhibited by the 20 youth cooperatives who received farming inputs under the Ministry of Youth, sport and child development.

Mr Mwila was delighted that all the youths that received the farming inputs have initiated soya beans production accordingly.

The Ministry of Youth, sport and Child Development distributed 8 Bags of soya beans seed, 12 by 50 Kilogram bags of fertilizer and crop inoculants for each youth group to venture into Soya Bean production in the 2020/2021 farming season.

Mr Mwila says all the beneficiary youth cooperatives have managed to cultivate and plant between four and five hectares of farmland for Soya bean production.

Mr Mwila said this when he inspected some youth cooperative farms.

“This is very impressive, if more youths can be part of this then we shall not be talking about the high youth unemployment because agriculture is now a game changer to the problem of youth employment,” Mr Mwila said.

He said government is committed to empowering more youths through co-operatives for them to create employment opportunities for fellow youths.

He has since urged youths in the district to form or join cooperatives in their respective areas for them to benefit from various government empowerment programmes targeting them.

And one of the beneficiaries, Ignicious Mainza, commended government for empowering them with soya bean farming inputs which has enabled creation of 15 jobs for the local youths.

“We anticipate to engage more youths as we go on especially next year when we cultivate more land for Soya but we want to thank the government for empowering us with farming inputs,” he said.