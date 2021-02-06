The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has today launched the electronic inspection of the provisional register of voters that will enable members of the public verify their details on the voters’ cards.

ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Kryticous Nshindano says the exercise will commence on Sunday, 7th February and will run up to May 7th, 2021.

Mr. Nshindano has explained that the electronic based inspection of the provisional register of voters will involve the use of the website platform and phone USSD code.

He added that the electronic inspection will be available on two platforms that include dialing the USSD Code *214# available on all networks and also the use of internet-based ECZ online platform available on ovr.elections.org.zm for those with access to internet.

“The USSD works on all phones from the most basic phone to the most high- tech and expensive models as we have everyone covered. It is free for everyone who registered as a voter to use and highly interactive without any internet connection or data needed,” he said.

During a media briefing in Lusaka yesterday, Mr. Nshindano also stated that the internet based platform is a build up from the online pre-voter registration exercise and will provide a convenient way of verification.

He advised that those that will find irregularities on their voter’s card will have to wait for the physical inspection of the register of voters to correct the details in question.

And Mr. Nshindano has announced that the commission will later on the 29th March to 2nd April, 2021 conduct a physical inspection of the provisional register of voters.

He said during the same period, other services will be offered such as replacement of lost or damaged voter’s cards, transfers for those who would like to change their polling stations and removal of the deceased voters from the register.

Mr. Nshindano added that the commission will also receive objections and appeals during the same period.