President Edgar Lungu has accorded an official Funeral to the late former minister of Justice Sebastian Zulu.

The late Zulu will be buried on Monday February 8, 2021 at Kakwiya village in Chief Nyamphande in Petauke District.

The body will be air lifted to Petauke District on Sunday February 7, 2021 where it will lie in state at his farm in kakwiya village.

The official funeral program for the late Zulu will commence with a Requiem church service at saint Paul’s Catholic Church in Kakwiya at 10:00hrs and thereafter proceed for burial at the family burial site.

President Lungu has also declared Monday February 8, 2021 the day when the late Zulu will be buried as a Day or National Mourning in recognition of his numerous contributions to the Nation both as a senior legal practitioner and an accomplished politician.

Government has urged the business community and the general public to give the late Zulu a deserving send-off by observing the period of mourning from 06:00hrs to 18:00hours.

The late Zulu, 84, died on Wednesday February 3, 2021 at his farm in Kapete Area in Chingww District Lusaka Province.

He served as Justice Minister from September 2011 to August 2012 after being nominated Member of Parliament by President Michael Sara, Fifth President of Zambia.

This is according to a press statement issued to the media by Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miri in Lusaka yesterday.