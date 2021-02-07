Zamtel Chief Executive Officer Sydney Mupeta says the state-owned telecommunications firm is now poised to be a dominant player in the digital space has developed and rolled out a number of digital solutions in the Zambian market.

Mr Mupeta said Zamtel has in the recent past focused its attention on coming up with innovative products and services which are relevant to the needs of the customers.

He cited the launch of new products such as Velocity, a home super-fast-unlimited internet which he said has revolutionized the user experience for home internet in Zambia.

Mr Mupeta was speaking recently when he opened a Zamtel Customer Service Centre at Makeni Mall in Lusaka.

He said the opening of the Service Center is in line with Zamtel’s new strategic direction of taking service-access closer to its customers.

“Over the years we have realized that one of the challenges our customers face is access to our products and services. This Service Center, therefore, will provide convenience to the people of Makeni, Lilayi, Chilanga, Chawama, and surrounding areas. I therefore would like to appeal to our customers who live around the Makeni area to take advantage of this new Service Center by walking in and purchasing a velocity router for their home use,” Mr Mupeta said.

He said Zamtel has now rolled out 68 Mini-Shops countrywide targeted mainly in the high-density communities as well as in the rural areas in an effort to bring services closer to customers.

Mr Mupeta said the opening of the Makeni Service center brings the total number of our Service Centers to 38, excluding Mini-Shops