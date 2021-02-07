9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, February 7, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Zamtel poised to be a dominant player in the digital space-Mupeta

By Chief Editor
43 views
0
Economy Zamtel poised to be a dominant player in the digital space-Mupeta
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zamtel Chief Executive Officer Sydney Mupeta says the state-owned telecommunications firm is now poised to be a dominant player in the digital space has developed and rolled out a number of digital solutions in the Zambian market.

Mr Mupeta said Zamtel has in the recent past focused its attention on coming up with innovative products and services which are relevant to the needs of the customers.

He cited the launch of new products such as Velocity, a home super-fast-unlimited internet which he said has revolutionized the user experience for home internet in Zambia.

Mr Mupeta was speaking recently when he opened a Zamtel Customer Service Centre at Makeni Mall in Lusaka.

He said the opening of the Service Center is in line with Zamtel’s new strategic direction of taking service-access closer to its customers.

“Over the years we have realized that one of the challenges our customers face is access to our products and services. This Service Center, therefore, will provide convenience to the people of Makeni, Lilayi, Chilanga, Chawama, and surrounding areas. I therefore would like to appeal to our customers who live around the Makeni area to take advantage of this new Service Center by walking in and purchasing a velocity router for their home use,” Mr Mupeta said.

He said Zamtel has now rolled out 68 Mini-Shops countrywide targeted mainly in the high-density communities as well as in the rural areas in an effort to bring services closer to customers.

Mr Mupeta said the opening of the Makeni Service center brings the total number of our Service Centers to 38, excluding Mini-Shops

Zamtel CEO Sydney Mupeta cuts a ribbon to official opening of a Service Centre at Makeni Mall in Lusaka
Zamtel CEO Sydney Mupeta cuts a ribbon to official opening of a Service Centre at Makeni Mall in Lusaka

Previous articlePF Copperbelt ready to face any opponent in August polls-Lusambo

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Zamtel poised to be a dominant player in the digital space-Mupeta

Zamtel Chief Executive Officer Sydney Mupeta says the state-owned telecommunications firm is now poised to be a dominant player...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Access Bank completes acquisition of Cavmont Bank

Economy Chief Editor - 3
The management of Access Bank Plc says its Zambian subsidiary has completed the acquisition of Cavmont Bank Limited. The bank said the acquisition followed...
Read more

Zambia is done for now with taking over mining companies-Finance Minister

Economy Chief Editor - 8
Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu says Zambia is not looking to take over more mining companies, nor is the government planning to nationalize the industry. The...
Read more

ZRA hailed for engaging local authorities in revenue collection

Economy Chief Editor - 12
Zambia United Local Authority Workers Union (ZULAWU) has commended the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) for engaging selected local authorities in the country to...
Read more

Bank of Zambia appeals for use of low -value coins

Economy Chief Editor - 36
The Bank of Zambia has appealed to members of the public not to hold low-value coins but to put them back into circulation. ...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.