Patriotic Front (PF) Media Director Sunday Chanda has called on United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema to allow members of the party their right to contest for positions without fear or favor.

Reacting to reports that Mr Hichilema was not opposed as President of the Party at the upcoming conference, Mr. Chanda urged Mr. Hichilema to emulate President Edgar Lungu who welcomes those desiring to run for party presidency to challenge him at the PF convention.

Mr. Chanda said that the UPND needs to show political maturity by abandoning politics of malice, regionalism, tribalism, and hatred as it has been active for many years.

Mr. Chanda also reiterated the need for a transparent, free and fair electoral process as the party holds its second intraparty elections in 23 years and called for peaceful and transparent elections as the UPND holds its polls this coming weekend.

Mr. Chanda said the PF wants to see a clean process, free of intimidation and violence.

He said it is not healthy for the country’s democracy if one man wants to hold on to the party for his entire lifetime.