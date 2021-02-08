Patriotic Front (PF) Media Director Sunday Chanda has called on United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema to allow members of the party their right to contest for positions without fear or favor.
Reacting to reports that Mr Hichilema was not opposed as President of the Party at the upcoming conference, Mr. Chanda urged Mr. Hichilema to emulate President Edgar Lungu who welcomes those desiring to run for party presidency to challenge him at the PF convention.
Mr. Chanda said that the UPND needs to show political maturity by abandoning politics of malice, regionalism, tribalism, and hatred as it has been active for many years.
Mr. Chanda also reiterated the need for a transparent, free and fair electoral process as the party holds its second intraparty elections in 23 years and called for peaceful and transparent elections as the UPND holds its polls this coming weekend.
Mr. Chanda said the PF wants to see a clean process, free of intimidation and violence.
He said it is not healthy for the country’s democracy if one man wants to hold on to the party for his entire lifetime.
Sunday Chanda and PF please take the big log outta your eyes before taking the speck outta HH’s eye.Internal democracy in PF isn’t there either.
Mmmmm. Chanda go and stand against him
Sunday Chanda is exposing his ignorance. The UPND is following the USA’s Democratic and Republican convention rules where an aspiring candidate should win nominations from States.
A Democratic candidate for example has to secure a minimum of 15 per cent of the total votes cast in a state primary in order to secure a delegate to the convention using proportional representation. As for the Republican Party a candidate who wins a state’s primary secures all the delegates ( winner takes all).
In South Africa, candidates who contest ANC Executive Committee positions must be nominated by ANC branches in the country.. If no branch ( province) nominates you, you cannot be a candidate at the ANC convention. In December 2007 both President Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma were nominated by respective branches ( provinces) to contest the ANC Presidency which President Mbeki lost.
Hakainde Hichilema has not stopped any body from seeking the nomination of one province supported by 5 provinces to be a candidate for presidency at the convention.
This level of ignorance amazes me.
Does this guy not know that there was a filing in period for presidential and NMC positions? Did he hear the UPND SG declare that the position of president was reserved for HH as the PF insists its candidate is ECL only? One I might add is constitutionally ineligible for the zambian presidency?
Useless, go and talk about pF, Your job is coming to an end in the next five months
So it’s only incumbent that PF has a sole candidate
Let Chanda tell us about PF’s treatment of KBF who has expressed interest in running for PF presidency.
A case of a demon telling people that satan does not lie.
The same man who was recently quoted as saying people that wanted to challenge him must wait until 2026 or 2031, or face arrest!
The only way we are going to have a semblance of democracy at these political party conventions is to have the ECZ take full charge and supervise the elections, whether in the rulling political party or in the opposition conventions.
Sunday Chanda….a guy who has never done an honest day’s work in his life. His only means of survival is bootlicking and speaking incoherent lies. Very similar to other pf cares. Other only knew how to wreck government cars, discharge fire arms randomly, womanizer and get drunk, when they worked as “advisors” to the president. That is pf calibre. Thugs, with no competence in anything except vice!
Though I must say I like the zeal of the new health Minister. Hopefully he keeps it up. He is definitely a far better option than lungu for president.