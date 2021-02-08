By: Col Hamwiinde Munamunungu

I watched the address from the very beginning to the end. It was battle from the onset and all assembled knew it was a new discovery about HH ‘s dirty past because there was no preamble.

Edith is married to a Geoffrey Hambulo, and technically she could be viewed as a mulamu to HH or vice versa. Of course this is on a light note.

Nawakwi labored to make her audience appreciate her new found land and concluded that HH was corrupt to the core and is a poor man against his reputed status of a rich man on the Zambian earth.

At the end of it all the audience was requested to ask questions. It appears that the audience was “satisfied “ and none asked any. If this is true, then this was strange knowing the Zambian journalists and “ other people”in the audience.

This is not the first case brought out by Edith against this fellow opposition leader.

Well, I don’t know the backgrounds of both personalities as regards their private lives apart from their public lives.

We are all aware that our “pasts” are not laundered in straight jackets because they have ups and downs. I reckon that even leaders in the current administration have broken pieces carried from their past because they are human.

The Bible tells us to pray and repent daily because we daily sin knowingly or unknowingly. This, alas, is the nature of life. If today we are allowed to dig deeper in the past of Edith,we may be surprised why she still stands as a leader of FDD and not be graduating with a PHD from the Mwembeshi Maximum Correctional Facility of Chilanga District.

What is behind Edith Z Nawakwi in this deal?

First she has failed to facilitate her FDD Party into a formidable tool to see her as the first woman Republican President. Secondly under UDA, she wanted to be anointed as the Presidential nominee above HH who had a commanding height in parliament. Thirdly, she fears that if HH became president, he might dig her past as a cabinet minister and find fault for her imprisonment or punishment.

She hates HH with passion and this explains why she has taken personal interest in this regard. She spends all the time digging up all the nitty gritty as if studying for a PhD degree. This is time wasted for some personal progressive work.

We however know that she is not alone in this crusade, nor is this the end of it all but the beginning of a very sustained campaign to find something incriminating against Hichilema.

“Make him really ugly so that people rise against him by rejecting him at the polls” is the aim. We are near the time and it’s appropriate to smear his body with mud.

Unfortunately, the masses are aware of these tactics and ready to show their true colors come 12th August 2021.

Previous leaders have suffered the same fate. Where were you in 1997, 2005, 2006, 2011 when all such cases should have been brought out but wait until they are time bound?

Ask the masses for their reaction after the Press Conference. “We will vote for HH period.”